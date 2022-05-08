Someone's created a Wordle... for posters

Ah, Wordle. Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about the online word game that went viral earlier this year. Since it became popular, there have been a number of different variations of the game – and I've just found my favourite one.

You know us, we love a good poster here at Creative Bloq. So when I heard about the poster x Worldle mash-up, Posterdle, I couldn't contain my excitement. The game challenges players to guess a movie poster from a blurry image. Loving the sound of Posterdle but don't have a device to play it on? Check out our roundup of the best deals on iPads.

Posterdle gives players six guesses (much like Wordle) within a time limit of 20 seconds to decipher the movie poster from a pixelated image that gets less and less blurry as time goes on. Every day the game resets, so you have a brand new poster design to try and guess every 24 hours.

Not only do we love challenging our poster knowledge, but it's also nice to reminisce over some classic poster designs, and even shine a light on some new ones. On 4 May (you know, Star Wars day?), the Posterdle of the day was, of course, the famous Star Wars: A New Hope design, which made us want to rewatch the entire galactic franchise (which you can do over on Disney Plus).

I won't spoil anything, but I've already nailed today's Posterdle and am looking forward to tomorrow's already. And if you've also completed today's Posterdle and fancy sinking your teeth into some more brilliant poster designs, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best poster designs.

Read More: