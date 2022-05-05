This awesome new Xbox controller celebrates Star Wars' dark side

You may have heard that yesterday (4 May) was international Star Wars day (you know, because 'May the fourth'?). However, you might've missed the fact that today is Revenge of the Fifth day, where Star Wars super fans celebrate the darker side of the galactic franchise. And what better way to commemorate the occasion, than a Stormtrooper-themed Xbox controller?

Razer has released a brand new controller inspired by the infamous white space soldiers for Xbox Series X and S. The design has been made to look like the troopers' white helmet, and comes with a complimentary charging dock that completes the sci-fi look. If you're looking for a new Xbox console, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals.

This Stormtrooper controller won't ruin your aim (get it?) (Image credit: Razer)

Razer has said this controller is perfect for "Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans alike". The wireless remote is fully equipped with some seriously cool features, such as textured grips, analogue impulse triggers, quick charge and a magnetic compact system, meaning this controller will be safe and secure on its matching stand.

This particular controller will set you back $199.99 on Amazon. However, Razer also released Boba Fett and Mandolorian-themed controllers (see below) to celebrate May the Fourth, which will cost you anywhere between $226 and $233. (Boba Fett is sold out on the UK.)

All three of the Star Wars designs in the collection are seriously cool, but I'm most keen on the Stormtrooper design with its characterful yet iconic look (Nintendo should take note before it designs another remote like that at awful Sonic controller).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Razer) Which design do you prefer? Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Razer) We're loving how crisp and clean this controller looks

While the Star Wars celebrations may be coming to an end for this year, you can still sink your teeth into your favourite galactic movies over on Disney Plus. Or if you're feeling inspired to get your game on, make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox Series X games.

