New Porsche logo: out with the old, in with the old

By Daniel Piper
published

It was 3 years in the making.

We've seen plenty of brand new car logos over the last few years, with the likes of BMW, Kia, Nissan and Rolls-Royce adopting new designs. These have ranged from full rebrands to minor tweaks; often a flattening of the existing design. But Porsche may have just revealed the most subtle redesign yet – and it only took three years.

The car brand has revealed a "modernised Porsche crest", a cleaner and slightly more minimal take on the current design, with a few textures removed – although the word Stuttgart has been reintroduced to the centre of the crest. But other than that, it looks very, very familiar. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

Porsche logo

The new logo (right) vs previous designs  (Image credit: Porsche)

Introduced to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars, the new design is was created "with loving attention to detail over a three-year process," according to a news post on the Porsche website

As a few Twitter users have pointed out, it's curious that the process took three years, seeing as how the design isn't all that different to its predecessor. Then again, the crest has undergone a few changes since its inception in 1952, with updates in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994 and 2008 – all of which were as iterative as this one.

Porsche logo

All 6 historical Porsche crests are available to buy (Image credit: Porsche)

And what perhaps sets the Porsche update apart from its competitors is that the company isn't shutting the (car) door on its previous designs. In a delightful celebration of its heritage, Porsche is now offering all of its historical crests for sale as parts for both vintage and new cars. 

Indeed, as a luxury brand, it makes sense for Porsche to opt for an evolutionary rather than revolutionary rebrand. That said, it's certainly possible for a more comprehensive rebrand to maintain that luxury appeal – just look at the new Rolls-Royce identity. And at least the new design remains entirely recognisable – unlike the new Kia logo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles