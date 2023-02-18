Presidents' Day TV deals: these are the ones to consider

This year's Presidents' Day TV deals are here, and there are some decent options to choose from. While Presidents' Day itself isn't until Monday (20 February), the deals have started early as always. There's still a chance that more deal may appear on Monday, we're already seeing some deals that are well worth considering.

It's often hard to pick from the best TV deals since it's such a crowded market and prices can vary so much across different brands and specs. We've picked out the deals that have got our attention because they offer genuine savings in their class, whether they're budget options or stunning cutting edge screens.

Below you'll find quick links to some of the best Presidents' Day TV retailers with the best deals. Below that, we've made our pick of the best Presidents' Day TV deals so far, dividing into deals on high-end OLED and QLED TV, midrange TVs and finally budget screens. For more options see our regular guide to the best TVs and our guide to the best LG C1 TV deals and the best LG C2 prices.

Presidents' Day TV deals: high-end

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup with a big screen and the latest specs, Presidents Day TV deals are a good opportunity. The stated retail prices for top-of-the-range OLED and QLED TVs are so high that you should always make sure you're getting a discount. Here's our pick of the best Presidents Day TV sale prices at the moment.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 OLED 4K TV (77-inch): $2,799.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000: If you're looking for OLED TV for an impressive home entertainment setup, this huge LG OLED TV has an equally whopping discount right now in the Best Buy Presidents' Day TV sale. It's the lowest price we've seen to date for a screen that boasts LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which delivers sharp images and great HDR. LG's Smart TV software is also very nice to use.

(opens in new tab) Sony XRA90J 4K OLED TV (55-inch): $3,248.26 $1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,748.27‬: For a more modestly sized option that's still big enough to offer home cinema-type experience, this is the cheapest price on record for this stunning Sony Bravia OLED 4K screen. This TV received a five-star review (opens in new tab) from our sister site Techradar, which praised its superb picture quality, robust sound and pleasant operating system. You'll have to hurry to get this one.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV (55-inch): $1,497.99 $1,197.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300: Samsung's gorgeous The Frame won our Home Studio Tech of the Year Award in 2022, and it looks amazing out of a studio too. It's a cutting-edge 4K QLED TV, but the extra magic is provided by its 'art mode', which turns the TV into a frame for digital art, giving it a matte finish. It's the ideal solution to the problem of large of TVs dominating the room and means you don't have to choose between a TV or artwork.

(opens in new tab) LG Class 83 Series 4K QNED TV (65-inch): $1,699 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $700: For a cheaper option on a big premium TV, Best Buy has a massive $700 off the 65-inch version of this QNED MiniLED TV from LG. LG's own 'QNED' tech has superior contrast than standard LED but the detail in dark areas isn't as good as on more expensive OLED screens. If you're happy to live with that, LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell tech provides great colour and brightness.

Presidents' Day TV deals: midrange TVs

Looking for a quality picture without breaking the bank. Here's out pick of the best midrange Presidents' Day TV deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K TV (75-inch): $949.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100: A smaller saving here, but the price was much more affordable to begin with. If you don't need an OLED or QLED display but want a big TV with good picture quality, we reckon Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is great value. You don't get the latest advances like local dimming for superior contrast, but you can go big for a lot less and the picture still impresses.

(opens in new tab) Hisense U6 4K QLED TV (50-inch): $529.99 $327.52 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $202.47: Hisense is a name that doesn't carry the weight of the brands we've mentioned so far, but it's been forging a reputation as a reliable option for more economical TVs. This is quite an incredible price for a 4K QLED screen. Our sister site Techradar found it be a great value TV in its review (opens in new tab). Just don't expect great sound for this price.

Presidents' Day TV deals: budget TVs

Don't need a big screen or cutting-edge features? If you're looking for a small TV that doesn't dominate a room, and you're not bothered about 4K definition of QLED, this deal offers great value.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K TV (50-inch): $429.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $160: The Toshiba C350 is a mixed bag. It's a 4K TV with decent brightness and Dolby Vision, which is great for a TV of this price, but the audio quality is lacking. Now reduced in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, it's become more appealing, especially for anyone looking for a bright, colourful screen who isn't too concerned about sound (or plans to add a soundbar).

(opens in new tab) INSIGNIA F20 720p Fire TV (32-inch): $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70: If you don't need 4K definition or any of the fancy tech offered by more expensive TVs, this deal gets you a Smart TV with streaming capacity for little more than $100. It's certainly nothing fancy, but if you're looking for a cheap second TV for a kitchen or other small room, you might not want anything more than this. It has a decent array of ports, supports Netflix and Hulu, and the Fire TV experience includes Alexa. Customer reviews are generally very good.

