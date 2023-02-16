These are the Presidents' Day Apple deals we'd buy

With Presidents' Day Sale 2023 officially upon us on Monday 20 February, we've been keeping an eye out for the best Presidents' Day Apple deals. If you've experienced a retail even in recent times, you'll know that the deals come in well before the official day's event, so if you want to very best Presidents' Day Apple deals, read on.

First of all, a word on the deals and the models we've selected and why. We're huge fans of Apple products here at Creative Bloq, but we are well aware when the tech giant can drop the ball (or ever-so-slightly disappoint), so we've been careful in what we've searched for and selected below. We've no interest in giving you a deal on an out-dated iPad or lack-lustre MacBook, so we'll make a note if there were general moans from reviewers on release (the recent iPad Pro, we're looking at you!)

Be assured that Creative Bloq has reviewed all the models that we feature below, so be sure and check them out should you want a little bit more info before making your decision. We've also tried our best to give you a good context of the deal – is it a record low? How does it compare to recent retail sales? And all the deals below will be the best deals we can currently find on the products. We want you to be confident knowing that if you click anywhere below, you're making a great decision.

Below you'll find quick links to some of the best Presidents' Day Apple retailers with the hottest deals. Then under that we've sectioned the article by the main Apple products. Please note, if there's not a deal under the section you want, that means we haven't found a decent enough deal to feature (but drop by later to see what we've come up with). If you want more context for your iPad buying choice, be sure to check out our iPad Generations list.

Presidents' Day iPad deals

The Apple iPad is the world's most famous tablet, and for good reason. However, there are so many of them, it can be a bit confusing picking the best for you. So below we've highlighted who each iPad is aimed at. And if you want even more information on the iPad family tree, you should check out our iPad generations guide, which details every one to date.

With a new iPad Pro and a revamped 'standard' iPad hitting the shops late last year, we expect to see some good deals on their predecessors, so check back later if you're not seeing the iPad you crave bellow.

(opens in new tab) iPad (10.9-inch, 2022): $599 $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: If you want the latest, suped-up iPad, with a massive 256GB, this is the best deal out there. Now, the newest iPad has garnered some crits – does it really need to be able to tackle 4K video editing?! But if you want a tab better than the 9th Gen iPad, and just under the latest iPad Air, this will do the job for you.



(opens in new tab) iPad (10.2-inch, 2021): $329 $269 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60: With the 2022 iPad released, the next in line is having some decent discounts on it. This is the 10-inch, 64G, 9th Gen model, and when we reviewed it, we loved that it's the best budget tablet out there (but we would have also loved Apple Pencil 2 compatibility). For context, a renewed version is going for $224 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9 (M2, 2022): $1,099 $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This is the latest, largest, 6th Gen iPad Pro, and comes with 128GB and a whopping 12.0-inch display. We gave it a solid four and a half stars out of five in our hands-on review, and love its power (but note that it's totally overkill for many non-pro users).



(opens in new tab) iPad mini 8.3-inch (2021): $499 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: This 64GB version of the 2021 iPad mini offers one of the best Presidents' Day Apple deals so far. We love this iPad, giving it near perfect score in our hands on review, calling it the 'ultra-portable sketching, note-taking and photo-editing device of your dreams'.



Presidents' Day MacBook deals

Whether you're looking for the light and portable MacBook Air or the super-powerful MacBook Pro, Presidents' Day Apple Sale is already showing some great deals to be had. This is our top pick of the bunch...

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200: This writer won't beat around the bush - for my money, this is the best 13-inch laptop out there. I write, stream, do a little photo and video editing (not high end) and use my MacBook Air every day, and every day it's a joy to use. The M1 chip was a game changer, and that's why we gave this model a full five star review back in 2020.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): $2,148 $1,648 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $500: It's one of the best MacBook Pros to be released in recent years, and currently has $500 off. Don't get us wrong, it's still a considerable sum, but if you've been looking for an elite 13.3-inch laptop, this is a great deal.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2 Pro, 2022): $1,199 $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $150: Want a more recent Air, with a more powerful M2 chip? This beautiful 2022 M2 MacBook Air is perfect if you don't wan or need the power of the MacBook Pro above, but when all is said and done, we would still go for the much cheaper (and higher discounted) 2020 M1 MacBook Air (above).



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 2021): from £1,899 £1,759 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £270: Amazon has savings on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 2021 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB RAM. There's $174 off the former and $270 off the latter.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 2022): $1,728 $1,578 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save up to £150: Want the portable 13-inch screen, but more power than the Air? This M2-chipped 2022 MacBook Air has 8GB RAM and 512G storage and comes with AppleCare+. When we reviewed this model, we loved that it was aimed at creative pros that would have previously gone for the 14-inch Pro. This is a decent alternative.

Presidents' Day AirPods deals

AirPods quite often come in for discounts all year round, but especially so when there are Presidents' Day deals on the go. We've even seen discounts on the new improved 2022 AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, but of course the biggest deals are on the earlier models. Here are our picks...

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This has become the current standard deal to be found on the AirPods Pro 2. Currently it's going at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab), and B&H Photo is coming last in the race, with only $20 off. When we got our hands on these, we loved the increased noise cancelling and great sound.



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $499.99 $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Want a jump up in ANC and sound quality from the above? I have a pair of these cans and they are by far the best headphones I've ever used (including the Sony XM4s!) Now, we've seen these go down as far as $429, so this isn't the best deal ever, but it's still worth a look. Also deals over at Amazon too (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) AirPods with Charging Case 2: £129 £119 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save £10: Amazon has a modest discount on these older 2019, 2nd Generation AirPods with charging case. If you don't want the latest tech but just want a good pair of earbuds for a little less, this is a nice deal (though we much stress, these are far from our favourite earbuds).



Presidents' Day Apple Watch deals

With the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and 2nd gen Apple Watch SE released in September of last year, we saw some good deals on the Series 7 over 2022's Black Friday. As it turns out, we're actually seeing deals across the board, even on the newest Apple Watches for this Presidents' Day Apple Sale.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra (GPS +cellular): $799 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: If you want a smartwatch that can hand freezing conditions and rough treatment, the Apple Watch Ultra is finally here, and Amazon even has $50 off. It comes with super precise GPS tracking, a bunch of sensors and a larger, brighter display.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8: Buy 2 get $330 off at AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T is offering a great Presidents' Day Apple deal right now – if you want two Apple Watch 8s (one for a friend?!) If you get two, they will slice $330 off the final price. This actually works on the 8, the SE and the Ultra!



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS : £369 £299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save £70: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7. It's an excellent smart watch with most of the features of the newer model above. The catch is that this price is only on the red colour. There are smaller savings on other colours though.



Presidents' Day Apple Pencil deals

The Apple Pencil doesn't usually see more than a small saving of around $10 / £10, but we have seen some slightly better discounts lately. These are the best deals right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: One of the best Apple deals so far this Presidents' Day, we usually only see max of $10 off the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, so to have a huge $40 off is a record low. An unmissable deal that won't last long.



Presidents' Day iPhone deals

Presidents' Day iPhone deals are harder to come by, especially in the US. The best savings are usually through carriers or with a trade in direct with Apple But keep an eye on the prices below, because Presidents' Day iPhone deals do sometimes come up.

Presidents' Day Mac mini deals

(opens in new tab) 2018 Apple Mac mini (Intel chip) $799 $499 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $300: if you don't need the latest specs, this is very cheap Mac mini from B&H, and one of the best Mac mini deals we've seen. This 2018 iteration has a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core (8th Gen), 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 and a 256GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) 2020 Apple Mac mini (M1 chip) £699 £619 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £80: Apple's 2020 Mac mini with its own M1 chip is a great value compact computer that looks sleek and offers performance to match. This is a decent saving on the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD configuration, but Amazon has a discount on the 512GB too.



Read more: