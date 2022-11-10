Razer reveals its pro PS5 controller (and it's not pretty)

Razer has revealed its own pro-style PS5 controller, and it's not pretty. The new high-spec, customisable Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a chunky controller that's hardly a looker and the price is high, but it makes up for it with some eye-catching tech behind that design.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro comes on the back of Sony revealing the details of its own pro-grade pad, the DualSense Edge that has an equally jarring design. Like Sony's own high-end controller, which will go on sale 26 January priced $199.99 / £209.99, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro isn't cheap at $249.99 / £249.99.

But wait, let's not be so quick to judge. The price is high and the design is kind of similar to the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for Xbox, but the new Razer Wolverine V2 Pro has some impressive tech behind the chunky design. The video below details this pro pads' features in a snazzy way.

For pro players the addition of offset analog sticks, usually reserved for PC and Xbox gamers, is a big plus, as many find the layout more instinctive. I'm particularly keen to test out the controller's eight-way microswitch D-pad that reminds me of the superb Neo Geo controller from the '90s – if you're serious about 2D fighting or retro games, this could be the controller to reinvigorate your gaming. Take a look at our guide to the best retro controllers for more of this kind of pad.

For pro online players the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro also makes use of the brand's own 'HyperSpeed' tech for wireless connection. Actually, while the design is similar to Razer's other line of pro controllers, this PS5 pad is the first to make use of Razer's new wireless connectivity.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is kind of ugly, but packed with some excellent features (Image credit: Razer)

While Razer's PS5 pro controller does have some of the features of the DualSense, such as the touchpad, Share and menu buttons, it doesn't include an internal speaker, adaptive triggers, or haptic feedback. Instead the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller has Razer's own tech, called HyperTriggers. Rather than graded inputs these have two switches behind the triggers; these 'trigger stops' are excellent for first-person shooters as they mimic the mouse-and-keyboard controls of PC gamers.

Where these pro pads really excel is in the custom options that enable you to tweak the controller to your liking and adjust to the needs of different games. Here the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro does look good. Buttons can be remapped, stick sensitivity settings can be adjusted and the Razer Controller Setup app for iOS and Android handles multiple setups. You can even 'hot swop' between custom settings as you are playing.

This PS5 pro controller features rear triggers and Razer's own take on adaptive triggers (Image credit: Razer)

Honestly, I'm being won over by some of these features. But I can't quite get over the size and bulk of this Razer pro PS5 pad. That's somewhat massaged away by Razer's trademark Chroma RGB lighting that surrounds the pad. Using the app you're able to tweak and adjust the lighting effects that run around the handles of the controller, bringing a little PC gaming glamour to PS5.

There's a hidden feature too, the Wolverine V2 Pro can be used on a PC and PS5. This could extend the use of this pad if you're a gamer with two setups. So yeah, I'm starting to like the sound of this pro controller for PS5.

Though my grumble has pivoted from how it looks to how it will affect my wallet – the Wolverine V2 Pro is more expensive than Sony's own DualSense Edge controller. The difference, Razer's pad is out now and you need to wait until 2023 for Sony's pad. Read my guide to the best PS5 controllers available now to see how the Wolverine V2 Pro compares.

