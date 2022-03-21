These old Disney posters are design heaven

Ah, Disney. We all grew up watching the movies and they quickly became a staple of pretty much everyone's childhood, right? When we were little, it's unlikely we even batted an eyelid at the promotional content for the films, but now it's getting its moment in the spotlight.

One user over on Twitter has pointed out the brilliant movie poster designs for lots of our favourite Disney films. From the Hunchback of Notre Dame to the Little Mermaid, all the big animations got a stunning poster design, and we can't get enough of them. If you're looking for some inspiration to create your own posters, why not check out our roundup of the best print ads of all time.

This was the peak of poster designs. It was all downhill from here. pic.twitter.com/o0qwfUntsNMarch 17, 2022 See more

The original posters were designed by artist, John Alvin, who also created the posters for the likes of E.T. and Star Wars. Each of the Disney designs features the main protagonist on a colourful grainy-style background, that looks both ambiguous and engaging. Alvin designed posters for all our favourite releases like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Mulan (to name a few that is)

I love these designs as they truly capture the essence and wonder in each Disney film. While the Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast designs are simplistic, they also feel somewhat magic with that hazy effect Alvin uses. My favourite design by far though is the Mulan poster design, as not only is it beautiful, it's also incredibly nostalgic after growing up with the film. Not to mention the fact its poignant and conveys Mulan's passion and power we get to see in the film with its high contrasting red/black palette and illustration.

The Mulan poster design is stunning (Image credit: John Alvin)

It seems as though I'm not the only one loving this design as users over on Twitter have sent plenty of compliments on the original tweet. One user replied, "posters like these need a comeback," and another said, "There’s something about the Beauty and the Beast and Lion King posters that feels so personal".

And if you'll excuse me, I think I might just have to spend my weekend traipsing the internet for one of these posters that I can put on my wall. If you are loving these designs too and now feel inspired to watch some Disney classics, then make sure you check out our guide on how to sign up to Disney Plus and get watching.

