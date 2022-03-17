The latest iPhone 14 design leak is a major disappointment

We've already heard that the gulf between the standard and 'Pro' iPhone 14 models is set to widen, with only the latter enjoying a powerful new chip. And now, things are looking even less rosy for the basic iPhone 14.

Alleged new CAD renders have revealed a design that's almost identical to that of the iPhone 13. From the notch to the diagonal camera setup, this is very much a design we've seen before. And you can enjoy it right now – check out today's best iPhone 13 deals.

Looks familiar (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The renders, shared by MySmartPrice and allegedly obtained from an "industry source" (Tim Cook, perhaps?), reveal a very similar design to 2021's iPhone 13. Aside from a slightly thicker-looking camera cutout, we're not seeing any differences here.

This is yet another disappointment as far as I'm concerned. Not only is the iPhone 14 said to be missing out on the A16 chip, but it will also apparently mark the death of the iPhone mini. And now, it seems we'll have to make do with practically unchanged design.

It's looking pretty similar to the iPhone 13 (Image credit: Apple)

It certainly seems like Apple wants to put the 'Pro' in the iPhone 14 Pro offering this time. Design rumours surrounding the iPhone 14 Pro are much more exciting, with the notch finally said to be disappearing. Long considered a blight on the supposedly all-screen design of the iPhone, the notch has proved controversial – but persistent rumours suggest it will make way for a new 'pill + hole' camera cutout design. And with the Pro said to be the only model to get the new chip, we have a feeling a few Apple fans will face a difficult decision come September.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to be nixing the notch (Image credit: Angelo Libero)

Of course, time will tell what Apple really has up its sleeve for the iPhone 14. But in the meantime, if you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: