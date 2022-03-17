Is it just me, or does that portable Xbox screen look like something else?

Back me up, PlayStation fans.

When asked to think of a portable games console, it's probably the Nintendo Switch or even the brand new Steam Deck that spring to mind first. I bet you don't think of the Xbox Series S – but this awesome new accessory might just change that.

UPspec's xScreen for the Xbox Series S transforms the monster console into a semi-portable device with the addition of an 11.6-inch display. But it's how seamlessly it attaches to the console itself that's attracting the most attention. (Not got an Xbox yet? Check out the best Xbox Series S deals.) 

xScreen for Xbox

The xScreen in all its glory (Image credit: UpSpec Gaming)

xScreen fits snugly on the top of the Xbox Series X, and the integrated HDMI mean no additional cables are required. Which all sounds incredibly innovative – until I remembered my favourite childhood PlayStation gadget did the same thing. 

Remember the PSone LCD screen? Back in 2000, Sony released a similar add on for its slim PlayStation console, allowing it to be played around the house and, of course, in the back of a car. It was a delightfully extra accessory – and I'm getting exactly the same vibe from the xScreen.

PSone with LCD display

Ah, the memories... (Image credit: Sony)

For starters, it comes with exactly the same caveats a whole 22 years later. 'Portable' is a strong word for a device that needs to be connected to a power supply at all times – especially when that device is as beefy as the Xbox Series S. That said, it's perfect for an ad-hoc gaming session around the house. Want to keep playing while boiling the kettle? There's now a screen for that.

And it seems early adopters are loving the xScreen, with plenty of users taking to Twitter to share their love for the new accessory:

Indeed, while Microsoft is out there releasing Xbox fridges and triggering posters, we're seeing some awesome products from third-party creators like UpSpec. The xScreen is available now, and will set you back $249.99. Want to start gaming right now? Check out today's best games console deals below. 

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

