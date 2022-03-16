Here's why I love the new Ms Marvel poster

Marvel has been having a hell of a decade with its movies breaking box office records and its TV series' instantly becoming fan favourites (Hawkeye, I'm looking at you). And the best thing about Marvel is that it just keeps getting better. A number of TV shows are on the horizon, and we've just had our first look at the highly-anticipated Ms Marvel series.

Disney Plus has just released the poster for the Ms Marvel series and fans are absolutely loving it. The show is based on the original comics and will tell the story of how the unlikely hero discovered her powers. If you love the sound of the series and want to catch up on all the Marvel titles ahead of its release, then make sure you check out our guide on how to sign up for Disney Plus.

We love the new design (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The poster is based on the original comic book cover from 2014 that was created by G Willow Wilson (see below). Like the comic, the poster features Ms Marvel (or Kamala Khan) sitting on the top of a streetlamp looking across at New York City. The poster has been released alongside the official trailer, so us Marvel fans are really being spoilt.

I love this nod to the original comic. Ms Marvel has gathered a big fan base as its the first Muslim superhero in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), so I think its important that Disney is linking back to the character's roots like this. Also, for any of the comic book fans, it's a lovely touch of nostalgia. Not to mention the fact that it's heaps and bounds better than the Hawkeye poster with its dramatic logo and gorgeous sunset colour palette.

The nod to the original comic is a nice touch (Image credit: Marvel Studios/@MsMarvelUK via Twitter)

It seems as though I'm not the only one loving the poster, as fans have flocked to Twitter to compliment the design. One user tweeted, "Finally, a banger of a marvel poster," and another simply responded, "Dope poster". Fans are already drawing comparisons between the poster and the comic. One user said, "This is pretty cool. I wish Marvel and others have done this kind of thing way more often".

We'll have to wait until 8 June to watch the series, but in the meantime, why not upgrade your viewing set up ahead of the release? Check out our roundup of the best TVs. Or if you'd rather have a go at creating your own comics, then head over to our guide on how to download Adobe Illustrator.

