I'm utterly bemused by the size of these video game maps

Have you ever been playing a video game and wondered how big the map would be in comparison to the actual universe? No, us neither, but now we've mentioned it, you probably want to know, right? Well, you're in luck, because one YouTuber has all the answers.

An account on YouTube has shared a video comparing the size of many video game maps to the size of the world. From Fortnite to Minecraft, you can now see how big (or small) your favourite videos games are. If you're feeling inspired and fancy having a huge gaming session, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best games consoles.

The video posted by MetaBallStudio starts at the smallest of the maps, which is apparently Rocket League at 0.11KM². The map looks to be as big as the Houses of Parliament in London, but it's by far the smallest in the line up. The video then spans all the way up to No Man's Sky, which is apparently larger than the Milky Way and potentially contains up to 18 quintillion planets (but that'll be because the game uses procedural generation – aka, algorithms).

We didn't expect to see No Man's Sky the size of, well, an entire universe, but there were a few other sizes that caught us by surprise too. We would've never predicted that Minecraft was almost the size of Neptune, and we were shocked to see that Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is literally the size of Great Britain. However, it makes a lot of sense that the Rocket League map isn't a lot bigger than a football pitch (because you know, it's a football pitch) and of course, Flight Simulator had to be the size of Earth.

No wonder I always get lost on Minecraft (Image credit: MetaBallStudios)

It's quite a lot to wrap your head around, so I think I need to lie down in a dark room and process the information.

