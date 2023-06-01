This delightfully retro McDonald’s interior is a trip down memory lane

For many customers, McDonald's conjures up waves of nostalgia, bringing back childhood memories of birthday parties and Happy Meal toys. Now a McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong has decided to go all in on that retro allure with a makeover that looks straight out of the 1990s.

Through an unusual design decision, the restaurant's renovation has left it looking older than it did before. And it's brought back a host of characters that retired many years ago (see our character design tips for inspiration for your own work).

The McDonald's in Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Kok Village opened in 1999 and still has its old Ronald McDonald statue sitting on a bench in the restaurant. So when it came to renovating, it decided it would retain, and emphasise, some retro vibes in an area that's been changing rapidly in recent years.

Not only did it keep “Uncle McDonald" as Ronald's known in Hong Kong, but it also brought back other McDonaldland characters. A mural features the Fry Kids, Hamburglar and Birdie the Early Bird. And there's even an Apple Pie Treel surrounded by hamburger stools.

The kitsch retro decor only occupies part of the venue, with the rest getting a more modern nondescript look. There's been some criticism of the amount of seating available, but overall the makeover seems to be getting a lot of love from customers. "Well done this time. McDonald's is a place for children and a childhood memory for adults, it should be like this," one person wrote on Facebook.

