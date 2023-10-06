Pantone colour-checked markers? Yes, please!

Pantone is the nearest thing the world has to a Security Council for colour. It made it possible for us to know what colours we would be printing. And now the developer of the world's first color matching system is releasing its own markers in a collaboration with Royal Talens.

Alas, we don't get all 2,000-odd colours from the Pantone system, but there are 108 of them. And each one has been designed to faithfully match a specific hue in the system. There are also marker inks and art pads (also see our pick of the best pens for artists).

Royal Talens says the collection comprises markers and marker inks in 108 vivid Pantone colors along with four art pads containing its special marker paper in various sizes. The markers come with two nibs: a brush and chisel nib and are refillable using the pigmented, water-based inks. The inks can also be used on their own.

Pantone notes that the markets are lightfast thanks to pigment-based formula, fast drying, waterproof when dry, and they allow repeated layering. As for how much this delightful collaboration will hurt you wallet, a set of nine pens will set you back $76.95 at Pantone US. For more options see our pick of the best markers.