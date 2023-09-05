Samsung flaunts its flip phones in brilliant 3D billboards

Samsung has released a series of 3D billboards promoting the release of its new generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5. While it might feel like a blast from the past, the brand has been bringing back the flip phone in full force, with this being the fifth generation in its series of retro-inspired smartphones.

With the help of some celebrity ambassadors, the campaign will be shown across the UK as part of an out-of-home campaign, featuring large foldable phones bursting from its billboards. (If you're after your own foldable phone, check out this guide for the best flip phones, to help you make the smart choice).

Sterling is clearly amazed by the larger-than-life flip phone (Image credit: Samsung/Clear Channel)

The new billboards feature giant versions of the phones, and feature the slogan, "Nothing unfolds like..." With the help of celebrity ambassadors including footballer Raheem Sterling and TV host Fearne Cotton, the 3D devices burst from the billboard borders - it's certainly a firm contender for one of the best examples of traffic-stopping billboard advertising we've seen.

Playing on this unfolding motif, Cotton is seen performing some yoga moves, while Sterling is seemingly enthralled by the Fold5, against a space-style gaming background. Printed in large text on the 3D phones is the brand's slogan, '#jointheflipside', recruiting onlookers to ditch their ordinary smartphones and make the switch.

A closeup of the flip phones unique design (Image credit: Galaxy/Clear Channel)

Headed up by global marketing agency Iris, the campaign embraces the power of strong visual impact, with Clear Channel helping to create the larger-than-life billboards. “These new phones are awesome, but folding handsets are still a tiny slice of the mobile market. So when our clients said ‘go big’, we took them at their word," says Iris' group creative director, Richard Hayter via a LinkedIn post.

While some may be wary of this retro design revival, the brand asserts that the phone's folding capabilities are far from a gimmick. "Unfold Galaxy Z Fold5 and you’ve got a massive gaming device. And Galaxy Z Flip5 literally stands up by itself; a game-changer for watching socials, group selfies and yoga classes,” says Hayter to Campaign.

A post shared by Clear Channel UK (@clearchanneluk) A photo posted by on

Here at Creative Bloq, we're not sure we're ready to join the flipside just yet, but this brilliant billboard design is a great example of how thinking outside of the box can really elevate a campaign. However, Samsung is not the only brand branching into folding devices, check out Apple's rumoured folding iPad which could be taking over the competition very soon.