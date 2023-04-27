A cheap Samsung S23 Ultra with a free laptop? Yes please

This deal is so good we're surprised it even exists.

Although only released in February, we've just found an incredible deal that includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB, Lavender) alongside a Chromebook Go for just £1,249 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. Yep, that does mean the laptop is free!

But what makes this deal so great? Well, you're not only getting a free Chromebook Go alongside the phone, you're also saving £150 off the phone itself. The larger 512GB storage configuration usually retails for £1,399 alone, so priced at just £1,249 you're getting it for the same cost as the smallest 256GB model. What a steal!

This deal is UK only, but you can check out the below live widgets for links to the best Samsung S23 Ultra and Chromebook Go deals – wherever you're based!

Want to know why we love the S23 so much? Check out our hands-on Samsung S23 Ultra review. If you fancy picking up a slightly cheaper phone alternative, we also have a guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S22 prices available right now.

