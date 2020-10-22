These Sennheiser headphones are worth $349 – get them today for just $219

When it comes to quality, Sennheiser is up there with the best of them. A bestseller on Amazon, the company's headphones deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. And the good news is that Amazon has reductions on various models as part of its Holiday Dash sale, with the biggest saving on the PXC 550-II Wireless model, which are now down from $349 to just $219.

With bluetooth connectivity and NoiseGard active noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise levels, these Sennheiser headphones are all about a quality listening experience. Team that with a hugely impressive 30 hour battery life and touch pad control and you've got the perfect pair of cans. If all that wasn't enough to tempt you, right now you can get hold of these stylish, high performance headphones for $130 less than normal. And there are savings on other models, too, as well as a few offers over in the UK.

Sennheiser PXC 550-11 headphones: $349 $219 at Amazon

Save $130: Don't miss out on this incredible deal, which knocks a whopping $130 off the price of these high quality wireless Sennheiser headphones. You'll be the envy of all your friends wearing these stylish – not to mention affordable – cans.



Sennheiser Momentum 3 headphones: $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50: These smart leather headphones have active noise cancellation – adapting to your environment wherever you are. They are operated by three easy to manage buttons, have smart on/off and are now $50 cheaper at Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones: $199 $149 at Amazon

Save $50: These active noise cancelling headphones have a 30-hour battery life and intuitive controls. They're cheaper than the ones above, and there's currently $50 off as part of Amazon's Holiday Dash sale.

Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: £179 £134 at Amazon

Save £45: There isn't an official sale over at Amazon.co.uk, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had. These special edition Sennheiser headphones are exclusive to Amazon and are supremely comfortable. Plus, there's £45 off.

