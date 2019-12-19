Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lego sets are coming on Boxing Day!

Christmas day is a pretty exciting time for many. You get presents, you get to eat all day, there are Christmas crackers. But this year, it may be that you'll have to wait till Boxing Day to order the best gift of them all. On 26 December, Star Wars fans in the UK will be able to get their hands on a host of brand new Star Wars Lego sets, while those in the US will need to wait until New Year's Day.

Some of these hot new best Lego sets for adults are based on the new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which came hits the cinemas today. And if you're likely to have splurged over Christmas, then the good news is there are sets for a range of budgets, as these Star Wars Lego kits start at just £8.99.

Our favourite of these new sets is Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, from Star Wars: A New Hope. Not only does it include two of Star Wars' most famous main characters – Luke and C-3PO – there's also an armed Jawa. Oh, and let's not forget the impressive Landspeeder, which includes a trunk for Luke's macrobinoculars and clip for his blaster rifle.

Okay, Lego, just take our money already (Image credit: Lego)

Okay, so we know he's a baddie, but we also can't help but love this little Kylo Ren Shuttle Microfighter set from The Force Awakens. The shuttle has foldable wings for flight and landing modes, plus 2 stud shooters for battle action. A minifigure of the iconic Kylo Ren comes complete with red lightsaber too.

Finally, if you're after a souvenir from the new film The Rise of Skywalker, this Sith TIE Fighter (pictured above) is a top (very affordable) option. The 470-piece set features an opening cockpit, two spring-loaded missiles and a docking tower for launch, plus First Order TIE Pilot, Knight of Ren and Finn minifigures.

All of the above sets will be available to order on 26 December. If you can't wait that long, here is a selection of Star Wars Lego (and non-Star Wars Lego) you can get your hands on right now...