Is the Starfield start screen design really that bad?

By Daniel Piper
published

One of the sillier video game debates we've seen.

Starfield start screen
(Image credit: Bethesda/Future)

While current next-gen consoles have been lacking when it comes to hardware-pushing, AAA titles over the last couple of years, the tide is starting to turn. Highly anticipated titles are finally making their way onto consoles, and few are more anticipated than Bethesda's Starfield.

Due out for Xbox on 6 September, the space exploration game looks visually stunning in the previews we've seen so far. And yet, a few days out from release, it looks like rival developers are arguing over the quality of... the start screen? (Planning to play Starfield next month? Check out the best 4K monitor deals for the ultimate experience.)

See more

One of the more bizarre Gaming Twitter dramas we've seen began when former game developer Mark Kern (who worked on StarCraft, World of Warcraft and Firefall) shared a screenshot of the start screen, suggesting it shows that the team was either "overworked" or "didn't care." 

Kern's issue with it seems to be the simplicity of the UI. Sure, this is a pretty spartan design, featuring the (very cool) Starfield logo, a few basic options and, er, not much else. But then, for a game all about discovering uncharted worlds, isn't simplicity and openness kind of the point? And there's also the question of (whisper it): who cares? If the game is beautiful, we're hardly going to want to spend a lot of time looking at the start screen.

Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines waded into the debate, commenting on one Tweet (above), "Questioning out a developer's "care" because you would have done it different is highly unprofessional coming from another "dev"".

See more
See more

While the whole debate seems a little ridiculous, one silver lining is that it's provoked plenty of users to share examples of their favourite start screens from throughout the years (above), which is proving a delightful trip down gaming memory lane. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles