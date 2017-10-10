Learn pro animation secrets with the new ImagineFX

Bring your artwork to life with the help of some expert animation advice in issue 154 of ImagineFX magazine - which is in the shops now! We talk to professionals from Disney and DreamWorks to see how they create engaging characters and evocative landscapes.

We also meet the team at Aardman Animations to see how the famous claymation specialists have kept stop motion animation going in a digital age. You won't want to miss it!

Also inside issue 154, you'll find plenty of inspiration with our workshops, studio tours and artist profiles. There's also a host of incredible art from our readers to get your creative juices flowing – and don't forget, we're always open for submissions from our readers!

Explore the headline features for the latest issue of ImagineFX by scrolling through the images below.

Art experts give you the lowdown on your burning questions

Not sure how to communicate a character's personality to your audience quickly? Or perhaps you don't know how to lip-sync your character with audio?

You'll find the answers to these tricky conundrums and more thanks to the expert help in our Artist Q&A.

Cracking feature, Gromit!

We take a trip to the legendary Aardman Animations studio to meet the creative team behind such legendary characters as Morph, Wallace and Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep, to discover how its work ethos makes its famous creations possible.

Bring your art to life with a splash of colour

The man behind our radiant cover, Randy Bishop, shows us how he makes use of clean lines, layer modes and lighting to create colour illustrations that seem to leap off the page. Discover how he did it with this workshop.

Lovely weather for ducks

What could be more perfect for the dank autumnal weather than this moody illustration tutorial? (Apologies to our readers in the southern hemisphere enjoying warmer climes.) In this workshop, Pascal Campion reveals how to use a scene to create a story thanks to characters, lighting, and focal points.

Master another artistic medium with this core skills workshop

Gouache is an incredibly versatile medium that has all the advantages of watercolour, yet can be built up in opaque layers. To help you get to grips with gouache, Laura Bifano demonstrates the importance of edge control using four basic techniques to paint clouds.

