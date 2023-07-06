Subway apologises over tasteless billboard ad

Fast food chains are often pretty good at reactive marketing, with the likes of McDonald's and Burger King often incorporating current affairs and sporting events into their print advertising. Get it right, and your brand looks like it has its finger on the pulse. Get it wrong, and your brand looks like... Subway.

Of all the news events to use for 'lols', the fatal implosion of a submersible probably 'ain't it'. But one Subway restaurant in Georgia decided to make light of the story with a mind-bogglingly ill-advised billboard declaring, 'Our subs don't implode'. Yep, someone thought that was a good idea. (Need a palette cleanser? Check out the best billboard ads of all time.)

(Image credit: Future)

The text is, presumably, in reference to the recent high profile case of the Titan submersible, which imploded during an expedition to visit the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board. And as you might expect, social media has been quick to slam the brand, calling out the tasteless ad on Twitter and beyond.

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8MLJuly 2, 2023 See more

In Rincon, GA; I would love to hear what @Subway says about this... IMO, it's horrible taste for a chain that is trying to reinvent themselves. pic.twitter.com/0bmAvJ0OJyJuly 3, 2023 See more

And the company has already distanced itself from the ad. "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter," Subway announced in a statement to US media, "and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business."

Still, this isn't the first time a fast food chain has found itself in hot water over its insensitive reactive marketing. From McDonald's' tasteless coronavirus-themed logo to Burger King's ill-advised International Women's Day Tweet, we've seen plenty of clangers from the big brands over the last few years.