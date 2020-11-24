This is what Super Nintendo World looks like (and you're going to love it)

We were pretty excited when Nintendo revealed the first promo for its brand new Super Mario-themed amusement park earlier this year. The attraction was set to open this summer but, as we all know, 2020 had other plans. But a new top-down photo has just provided our first real-world glimpse of the theme park – and it looks as magnificent as we hoped.

The new image, published by a Japanese newspaper, has revealed the site in all its glory – and it certainly looks like the wonderfully colourful Super Nintendo World is almost finished. There's no official opening date yet, but in the meantime – or if you don't think you'll make it to Osaka's Universal Studios Japan any time soon – you can get your Mario fix with these unmissable Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Super Nintendo World in all its glory (Image credit: The Sankei News)

The photo by The Sankei News reveals a world that looks straight out of, well, a Super Mario game. It reveals that visitors enter the park through Peach's castle, and can visit famous locations such as Toad's house and Bowser's castle, via several green pipes. It also shows perhaps the most exciting aspect of the park: a real-life Mario Kart ride.

When Nintendo revealed the official promo video for Super Nintendo World back in January (ah, simpler times), we couldn't help but love how joyful it looked. From jumping on mushrooms to throwing Super Stars at your friends, the theme park looks like a utopia for gamers. While it's a shame fans haven't been able to enjoy it yet, judging by the new arial photos, Super Nintendo World could well be ready to open its doors as soon as circumstances allow.

From Super Lego Mario to Amazon's bizarre Nintendo boxes, there've been all sorts of weird and wonderful Mario-themed treats for fans to enjoy during this year, the Italian plumber's 35th anniversary year. But when it comes to the ultimate Mario experience (not to mention the ultimate antidote to 2020), it looks like nothing will quite come close to Super Nintendo World.

