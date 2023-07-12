Quick! I've just found the perfect Surface Pro 8 deal – get $449 off

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 8 last year, we asked ourselves if this was a return to form for Microsoft after a misstep with the 7 – and the answer was a resounding yes! And now, in the last hours of Prime Day, this 41% price drop comes along. Get the Surface Pro 8 down from $1,099.99 to just $650 at Amazon.

This tablet is for digital creatives who don't want low-fat apps. The 8 is a 13-inch tab, so it's ideal for work on the go, but as it runs Windows 11 you can use full-fat software like Photoshop, so it's ideal for digital artists. Personal gripe incoming – it doesn't come with a stylus, so that will have to be bought separately.

The previous lowest price on this model was $699 last Black Friday, so this is a new record low. It's on the 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD model, that runs the i5 Intel core. For more deals on tablets, check out our iPad deals live blog.

The best Surface Pro 8 deal ever

Surface Pro 8 (8GB, 128GB)

Was: $1,099.99

Now: $650.95 at Amazon

Save: $449 Overview: This is a great option for creatives who aren't Apple-munchers, and like to use powerful software on the move. Key features: Processor: Intel 4.2 GHz Core i5 | Size: 13-inches|Resolution: 2880x1920 |Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Release date: September 2021. Price history: The previous best price on Amazon on this model was $699 for last year's Black Friday. So this makes today's price the current all-time low. Current price: Microsoft: $899 | B&H Photo: $1,199 Review consensus: We reviewed the Surface Pro 8 after spending some months using it, and it fared well. We loved it's leap ahead from the 7 model, and we still prefer it to the subsequent 9 model. The retail price was the only thing standing in the way of full five stars. Now, at $650, we think it deserves them! CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3 ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑



