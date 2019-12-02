Surface Pro Cyber Monday 2019: Browse all the best deals

Cyber Monday only has a few hours to go. So this post is key to finding the best deals, quickly. There are great offers across the web – some are even better than those we found on Black Friday. To cut through the chaos, we've collated the best Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals and popped them into this handy article. We're constantly searching for the lowest prices and updating this roundup over the course of the day.

As usual, the holiday shopping event has created a lot of noise, so we're here to magpie the best deals and help you to get the very best Surface Pro deals possible. Scroll down to browse the best savings right now – including some unexpectedly fantastic offers on the brand new Surface Pro 7. If you'd like savings on a different Microsoft product, explore our Microsoft Cyber Monday deals post.

Prefer to go straight to the retailers and look at the price cuts yourself? Here's a list of the direct links to the retailers with the best Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals, and a bite-sized summary of what they're up to.

Amazon : Cyber Monday Surface Pro deals are live

: Cyber Monday Surface Pro deals are live Best Buy: The biggest discounts on the new Surface Pro 7 in the US

The biggest discounts on the new Surface Pro 7 in the US John Lewis : Some strong deals, especially on the Surface Pro 6 and 7

: Some strong deals, especially on the Surface Pro 6 and 7 Microsoft Store US / UK : Cyber Monday sales live, with big discounts

: Cyber Monday sales live, with big discounts Very: Savings on the Surface Pro 7

Savings on the Surface Pro 7 Currys PC World : Offers across the Surface Range

: Offers across the Surface Range AO : £30 off the Surface Go range

: £30 off the Surface Go range Walmart: A few deals, worth keeping an eye on

These are the best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deals right now. This is one of Microsoft's two newly announced Surface Pros – it only came out in October. As a result, these devices are highly sought after, and any models with significant discounts are selling out quickly.

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 4GB | 128GB SSD | + type cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: If you had told us a couple of months ago when the Surface Pro 7 launched that we'd see a deal offering $360 off the price, we'd never have believed you. This unbelievable offer from Best Buy can surely not be topped?

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 8GB | 256GB SSD | Type cover: $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Save $330: This Surface Pro 7 packs a 256GB SSD, and is the subject of a mega price reduction at Best Buy today. This brand new 2-in-1 laptop is now just shy of a grand. Also available at Amazon.View Deal

Surface Pro 7: i5 | 8GB | 128GB SSD | Type cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230: If the offer above isn't powerful enough, how about this one? It packs an i5 processor, and again you get the type cover thrown in for good measure. Best Buy has brought the price down to under $800.

Surface Pro 7 | 128GB SSD | 8GB RAM: £899 £759 at AO.com

Save £90 + £50 at checkout: This Surface Pro comes up as £809 on AO.com, but a sneaky discount code (BFLAPTOP50) applied at the checkout knocks another £50 off at the checkout, taking it down to an even cheaper price.

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle: From £699 at Microsoft

Save up to £375: You're going to want a Type Cover to keep your shiny new Surface Pro 7 nice and neat. So why not buy a bundle where you get two in one? Microsoft has a range of discounted brand new models to choose from.

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | + type cover: £1,239 £939 at Very

Save £300: There are big savings on both the Pro 6 and 7 at Very right now, and this is the best offer we've seen – grab the brand new 2-in-1 tablet for under a grand in this great offer.

Surface Pro 7 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,449 £1,299 at Amazon

Save £203: Here's another unbelievably hot offer on the brand new Surface Pro 7. You can get over £200 off on this high-spec machine (with 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM) right now.



Last year we saw plenty of strong Surface Pro 6 Cyber Monday deals. Retailers to look at include Amazon and the Microsoft online store, plus Best Buy, Walmart and Costco in the US, and John Lewis, Very, AO and Currys in the UK.

Surface Pro 6 bundle + Office 365 | 8GB RAM: $1,068 $799.99 at Walmart

Save $268: Get a Surface Pro 6 bundled with a 1-year personal Office 365 subscription with $268 off the price right now at Walmart. Bargain.

Surface Pro 6: Up to $450 off at the Microsoft Store

Big savings: Microsoft itself is offering some strong savings on its previous Surface Pro. The money off depends on which configuration you go for, so double check back with this article to make sure you couldn't be making a bigger saving elsewhere.

Surface Pro 6 12.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,199 $835 at Amazon

Save $364: This 12.3-inch touchscreen 2-in-1 tablet has got a $383 over Black Friday, and now it's even cheaper in this incredible Surface Pro Cyber Monday deal. This version includes 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but there are savings on a range of different configurations.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,499 $1,049 at Best Buy

Save $450: This huge deal sees a massive $450 knocked off this high-specced Surface Pro 6. We don't imagine seeing a much better price than this, so snap it up while you can.



SOLD OUT Surface Pro 6 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $899 $699 at Amazon

Save $200: Snap up a Surface Pro 6 with 22% off the usual price at Amazon right now. This model comes with a respectable 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | i7 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,429 £890 at Amazon

Save £519: Amazon has just knocked even more off this highly capable machine, offering a whopping 38% off. The powerful Pro 6 has become a firm favourite in the design community.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £879 £699 at Microsoft

Save £180: If the above deal is sold out then Microsoft is also offering a sweet saving on its Surface Pro 6. This model comes with 8GB and 128GB SSD and is still an absolute steal.

For more bargains in the Surface range (and more), take a look at our predictions for the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals 2019, or our general guide to nailing Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

We haven't seen any Cyber Monday Surface Pro X deals so far – but we're keeping our eyes peeled! This model is newly released, so we're not too surprised that it's not getting any major discounts. The widget below will pull in the best prices in your area.

Okay so it's not exactly a Surface Pro. But the Surface Book 2 is another great machine, and there are some hot deals around.

Surface Book 2: Up to $500 off in the Microsoft Store

There are big savings to be had on the Surface range in Microsoft's official Cyber Monday sale. Depending on the configuration you choose, you could save up to $500 on a new Surface Book 2.

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD: £2,999 £2,189 at Amazon

Save £810: There's another big saving on this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which is very more powerful, with a generous 1TB SSD. This model comes with an i7 Intel Core, and has up to 17 hours of battery life.

SOLD OUT Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: Was £2,499 now £1,899 at Amazon

Save £600: There's a huge saving on this neat 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which has four different modes. And with this sort of discount, we don't think these 13.5-inch models will last long!

Which Surface Pro models will be getting a Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 discount?

On Black Friday 2018 and Amazon Prime Day 2019, we saw a number of strong discounts on the Surface Pro, and we expect this to be the case for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, too.

At its Fall Hardware event on 2 October 2019, Microsoft unveiled two new Pro models: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X, both out now. This bodes well for potential Black Friday and Cyber Monday Surface Pro 6 deals.

Are we going to see any offers on the new Surface Pros? Well normally we'd say no. Typically retailers focus on slightly older stock for their sales. However, we've already seen a few early deals on Surface Pro 7 so it's definitely worth keeping an eye out. We'll collate all the deals here as soon as they're live.

There's also the older Surface Pro to consider in the mix. To help you decide which one's right for you, take a look at our Surface Pro 6 review, our Surface Pro review, or our hands-on Surface Pro X review.

Is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 worth the money?

The short answer is yes, as our in-depth Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review will attest. Despite the introduction of the Surface Pro 7 in October, the Pro 6 is remains one of the best 2-in-1's around. And the good news is the new device launch will undoubtedly push some brilliant Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals this year. So if you're in the market for a new tablet and not bothered about having the latest device, the Surface Pro 6 is a stellar option. Want to see how it compares to the newer model? Explore our Surface Pro 6 vs Surface Pro 7 comparison.

How to get the best Surface Pro Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals

If you've landed on this buying guide, you'll no doubt already be aware of some of the specs that make Surface Pros such a sought-after device. They're packed full of features creatives will love: there's a gorgeous screen, super-powerful specs, a stylish design, and they both running the full desktop version of Windows. But there's also a few under-the-radar features that you might not be aware of, including the ability to take screenshots with a Surface Pen, collaborate remotely in real time, and gaze correction. Add all of that up and it's no wonder these clever machines are so popular.

It sounds extreme, but to make sure you get the best Surface Pro Black Friday (or Surface Pro Cyber Monday) deal this year, you need a game plan. Step one is to bookmark this page. We'll be keeping it updated with a curated list of the best offers from the most reliable retailers, in the run-up to Black Friday and during the event itself.

While you'll likely find some good offers on the Microsoft online store itself, a number of other retailers will also be offering great discounts, from Walmart and Best Buy to John Lewis and Very. Keeping on top of all the different Surface Pro Black Friday deals is tricky, which is why we're taking the hard work out by collecting them in one place (you're welcome).

Second, remember that while there'll plenty of hot offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, those aren't the only days you'll be able to pick up a bargain machine. Eager retailers have been rolling out offers earlier and earlier each year – and with Black Friday falling relatively late this year, we definitely expect some good early deals. In 2018, there were competitive offers popping up from early November.

To make the most of the offers, it's worth checking for add-ons such as software, keyboards and covers, or gift cards that will make your deal even better. It's also worth considering refurbished models – there are some great bargains to be had on pre-owned products.

The very best deals won't stick around forever (many will sell out on the day). If you're reading this article, you're already ahead of the game – make the most of the weeks running up to the 29 November to figure out which Surface Pro product is right for you (how much storage do you need? How powerful should it be?), so you know what to focus on and don't end up panic buying the wrong model.

