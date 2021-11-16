Surprise Black Friday Surface Laptop 4 deal cuts $200 off price

The Surface Laptop 4 is one of our favourite laptops for creatives, and right now it's enjoying a $200 price drop over at Best Buy in a stellar Black Friday deal - down from $899.99 to $699.99.

There's a reason we're excited about this deal. We were bowled over by the power and design of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 when we reviewed it this September. We loved its thin body, tactile keyboard, and its ability to support styluses on its stunning touch screen. Add the fact that it works like a dream with Windows 10, and you can now update to Windows 11 for free, this is a Black Friday deal to make the most of.

Looking for more laptop deals?

The best Black Friday Surface Laptop 4 deal: US

Surface Laptop 4: $899.99 Surface Laptop 4: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This is the first big saving that we've seen on the new Surface Laptop 4, so it's well worth making the most of. It comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and a AMD Ryzen 5 Surface processor.



The best Black Friday Surface Laptop 4 deal: UK

Surface Laptop 4: £999 Surface Laptop 4: £999 £979 at Curry's

Save $20: For UK residents, you can currently get £20 off the new Microsoft Laptop Surface 4. It comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. With an 18-hour battery life, it's a laptop for all your day's work.



Not in the US or the UK? Don't worry, below are all the best deals on the Surface Laptop 4, wherever you are in the world...

