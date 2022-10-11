Can your Nintendo Switch really help you save on your energy bill?

We're big fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Creative Bloq. Nintendo's super portable little console is fun, colourful, and it offers a range of new and classic Nintendo games, and free games too. Now it turns out that there's another reason for us to love it.

It turns out that as well as being cheaper to buy than some rival consoles, the Nintendo Switch is also cheaper to run in terms of energy costs. And with the way electricity prices are going right now, that's something to keep in mind if you're thinking of buying a new console (if you don't have a Switch, make sure you take a peek at our Nintendo Switch Amazon sale roundup to find yourself the best deal possible right now.

The Nintendo Switch is cheaper to run, as well as cheaper to buy (Image credit: Nintendo)

Energy prices have soared over the past year, so many of us have been looking for ways to reduce our electricity consumption, and it turns out that the Nintendo Switch may be an unlikely ally in that cause for those that just can't go without a gaming fix. According to Global Games Media (opens in new tab), writing in The Sun (opens in new tab), the Nintendo Switch is the most energy-efficient gaming console on the market today, using around 33 times less energy than bigger, bulkier consoles like the PS5 and both the Xbox Series X and S.

But out of the three Nintendo Switch models currently available, we were surprised to learn which is the most energy efficient. Apparently, the newer Switch OLED costs the least to run despite its exchanged screen. That's because Nintendo intentionally strove to make it more energy efficient than earlier Switch models, the standard Switch and the Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is apparently the most energy efficient (Image credit: Nintendo)

It should be noted that this is when using the Switch alone as a handheld console, not hooked up to a TV. Obviously, when you use your Switch with a TV, you're using energy to power the TV too but the console itself actually uses more energy to connect the Joycon wirelessly to the console. But even if you use your Switch with a TV, according to the respective manufacturers' claims, the Switch uses just 7 watts per hour, compared to 197 watts for the PS5 and 153 watts for the X Box Series X.

If you're looking for ways to make your Switch even more efficient, some tips to get more out of the battery include turning the screen brightness down. It's more efficient when you play with the Joycons attached. As for charging, it's more efficient to charge using the dock than the USB-C port. The games you play also make a difference to power consumption, for example, 2D games like Celeste or Sonic Mania are less graphically intense than big open-world games like The Witcher 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If you're not sure which Switch is best for you, see our Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED comparison. And if you have a Switch and you want to get more out of it, make sure you see our pick of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

