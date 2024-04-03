AI Taylor Swift is here to teach your kids maths

Once again celebrity deepfake videos are circulating TikTok, but this time it's not quite what you'd expect. The likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, Ice Spice and the late Queen Elizabeth II are all taking to the app to dissect mathematical equations – who said TikTok can't be educational?

That's right, put down your camera phones because now all you need to reach virality is a dodgy deepfake video and some questionable text-to-speech. Quality aside, the educational videos are certainly better than some of the TikTok brain rot I've seen. For all I know this could be the new innovative way to get the Zoomers learning.

@onlocklearning Kim K and Taylor finish finding the definite integral🔥🔥 if this didn't make sense you can watch the videos leading up to this one🫡 ⚠️DISCLAIMER⚠️: This is not real audio/video of Kim Kardashian or of Taylor Swift.

The bizarre videos are predominantly the work of TikTokker @onlocklearning, who makes revision content for STEM subjects to make them "less boring". With his help, you can learn how to find the definite integral with Taylor Swift and Kim K or confide in Morgan Freeman and Jake Paul to teach you how to define a derivative.

While it might seem strange to us elders, apparently the kids are loving it. "This actually unlocked my mind" one user comments, while another says "The brain rot and learning completely cancel each other out. brain neutral." Perhaps it's the bizarre array of celebrity teachers or the palatable short-form content, but for some reason, onlocklearning has found a way to make TikTok less of a brain-melting hovel.

@onlocklearning Mr Paul and Mr Freeman define DERIVATIVES🔥🔥 drop any questions you have in the comments lets gooooo🫡 also watch the latest video to know where that slope formula came from!! ⚠️DISCLAIMER⚠️: This is not real celebrity audio/video. All video and speech was generated to help others learn about maths, physics, and engineering.

