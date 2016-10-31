Topics

These Harry Potter Moleskine notebooks will leave you spellbound

The latest themed collection from Moleskine celebrates the magical world of Harry Potter.

To mark the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the latest film to be set in the Harry Potter universe, Moleskine have collaborated with Warner Brothers Studios to release this magical pair of notebooks – perfect for recording pencil sketches and taking notes.

Fans of the wizarding series will immediately recognise the references to the classic books on these clothbound covers. First up is the burgundy notebook, which is decorated with a gold print of Harry Potter summoning his stag Patronus Charm. The second cover design is inspired by the Marauder's Map, a magical piece of parchment that reveals the interior and grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Both books are large ruled and come with a themed paper band with the Harry Potter logo. Each also comes with decorated flyleaves and ticket inserts, perfect for keeping notes safe,

Image 1 of 6

Muggle stationary gets a magical touch

Muggle stationary gets a magical touch
Image 2 of 6

These notebooks will ignite your imagination

These notebooks will ignite your imagination
Image 3 of 6

Each book comes with stickers waiting to be used

Each book comes with stickers waiting to be used
Image 4 of 6

We love the level of detail on this cover

We love the level of detail on this cover
Image 5 of 6

The inlay design is beautifully illustrated

The inlay design is beautifully illustrated
Image 6 of 6

Footprints pace back and forth in the Marauder's Map inlay

Footprints pace back and forth in the Marauder's Map inlay
