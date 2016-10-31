These Harry Potter Moleskine notebooks will leave you spellbound

To mark the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the latest film to be set in the Harry Potter universe, Moleskine have collaborated with Warner Brothers Studios to release this magical pair of notebooks – perfect for recording pencil sketches and taking notes.

Fans of the wizarding series will immediately recognise the references to the classic books on these clothbound covers. First up is the burgundy notebook, which is decorated with a gold print of Harry Potter summoning his stag Patronus Charm. The second cover design is inspired by the Marauder's Map, a magical piece of parchment that reveals the interior and grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Both books are large ruled and come with a themed paper band with the Harry Potter logo. Each also comes with decorated flyleaves and ticket inserts, perfect for keeping notes safe,