Save your posture and your dollars with this standing desk deal

We've already seen plenty of amazing offers on creative gear courtesy of the best Prime Day deals. And now Amazon's enhancing our lives even further with this discount on FlexiSpot's standing desks, which have been more than halved in price.

Have you signed up to Amazon Prime yet? You need to be a member if you want to claim this 52% discount on the FlexiSpot desk

There are lots of different types of standing desks out there, but FlexiSpot's are a cut above most models thanks to a gas spring hovering system. This impressive mechanism allows the user to switch between the sitting and standing positions easily with just a light squeeze of the handles.

FlexiSpot 35" standing desk converter

Tidy, customisable and easy to use, it's perfect for desk workers who fancy a change.

Not the right model for you? Don't worry, there are a few other similar offers this Prime Day.

Considering that we spend most of our lives at work, it makes sense that you want to get down to business comfortably. And with the FlexiSpot desk, you get to do exactly that. Boasting 12 different height levels. this FlexiSpot desk offers degrees of customisation that cheaper models simply don't.

You don't even need to make drastic changes to your workspace to start using this standing desk converter. With straight up and down movement, the FlexiSpot workstation rises and folds vertically, and doesn't go beyond the bounds of its own footprint.

What's more, this 35" model comes with a larger keyboard tray. So if you're working with a larger ergonomic keyboard to keep your wrists in good shape, it'll fit in comfortably on this workstation.

As is the case with all Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to claim them.

