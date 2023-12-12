This optical illusion can identify your personality type, apparently

An optical illusion that claims to reveal your personality type has infiltrated TikTok, causing a mixed response among users. The odd image presents as either a vine of grapes or a clump of gummy bears, and depending on your perception (and presumably your eyesight) you're either organised or longing for adventure.

Ah yes, the two personality types – organised and adventurous. To me, it seems a little like a thinly veiled horoscope reading but certain TikTok users felt that the insight is a truthful reflection of their personality. Either way, it's not quite enough to make it onto our list of the best optical illusions, but it's certainly interesting to see the mixed response online.

The video was shared by TikTok user Mia Yilin, who frequently shares optical illusion content paired with personality insight. "If you first saw gummy bears then you are a very organised and punctual person," Yilin says. "If you first saw the grapes then you long for adventure and freedom," she adds.

While the science is somewhat questionable, most commenters felt that Yilin's insight was accurate. Others were a little less persuaded, with one user commenting "Unmmm I saw gummy bears first. I love gummy bears. But I am not organized or punctual…" Like me, others saw both images, questioning what this could mean for their personality reading and some saw neither, with one user writing "I seen a tree."

Rubin's vase is a famous example of an ambiguous illusion where the viewer can see multiple images within the image. (Image credit: New World Encyclopaedia)

The grape illusion is perhaps one of the stranger illusions in Yilin's insightful collection. Arguably, the personality test is somewhat dubious, but on its own, it serves as a fun example of an ambiguous illusion where multiple interpretations can be seen in one image. One of the most famous examples is the Rubin Vase created by psychologist Edgar Rubin, in which viewers can either see two faces or a silhouetted vase.

While I remain unconvinced by the more pseudoscientific elements of Yilin's video, it's always interesting to see how optical illusions are interpreted by different viewers. For a slightly more mentally stimulating piece of op art, check out the optical illusion that's captivating the internet.