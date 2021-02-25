Last chance to register for The Photography and Video Show 2021 – and it's free!

This year's online Photography and Video Show, Spring Shoots, is almost here, so this is your last chance to register for free. With an action-packed schedule of expert talks, demos and some exclusive discounts, this event is you want to get involved with. And even better, you can attend from the comfort of your own home, for free, on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 March 2021.

You'll have the opportunity to chat with over 130 exhibitors, and attend over 270 live events (covering everything from editing tips and tricks to video skills) from top industry names. There's no doubt you will come away with some incredible new skills to put to use with one of the best cameras, or top photo-editing software.

You'll learn about all sorts of photography (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incredibly, registration and entry to the event is totally free, with only a nominal extra charge for the first online Pro Conference (always a popular part of the festival for professional photographers) and Super Stage events (check out the Photography Show website for more info on these). But you need to be quick as you don't have long to go!

Highlights will include live online talks from well-known industry superstars, including celebrity photographer Rankin, award-winning street photographer Joel Meyerowitz, YouTuber and landscape photographer Nigel Danson, and professional input from the industry's top brands such as Canon, FujiFilm and Sony. You'll even get editing tips from creative powerhouses like Affinity. And with some amazing discounts to be had, you could even upgrade your kit, too.

With content geared towards businesses, professional photographers and keen amateurs, The Photography and Video Show truly has something for everyone. You can check out the full timetable here. Can't choose between talks? Worry not, as the content will be available to you up to 30 days after the event takes place.

So what are you waiting for? Register for free right now to guarantee your place. And remember, the live show is set to return in September 2021 at the Birmingham NEC (if you had tickets to the live March 2020 show, your tickets will be transferred), so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

