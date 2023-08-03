Struggling to learn Unity? There's an AI for that

Digital art and 3D software have been notoriously hard to pick up and use, and despite the likes of Unreal Engine and Unity becoming more approachable in recent years, they can still be tricky to grasp. Well relax, because there's an AI assistant in development that will teach you everything you need to know to become a 3D whiz.

We have our own Unity guide to get you up to speed on what this platform can do, as well as a Unity vs Unreal Engine deep dive. But the OniStep app (in beta) really does aim to teach you everything about Unity, and could be essential for beginners.

OniStep is a ChatGPT-like assistant that has been trained to understand everything about a mix of software, including Unity. It's very simple, you just type in what you want to do or learn and the AI will show you, in real-time, how to do it; it guides you around the software showing where to click and what to do. The AI uses text-to-image recognition too, meaning if Unity changes with updates it still knows what is what.

While many artists still feel AI has its problems, and I've interviewed Greg Rutkowski on the subject of AI 'stealing' art and styles, where this technology can become useful is in enabling us all to improve our skills. The OniStep AI is very similar to the new generation of chatbots I've seen, particularly IBM's Watson AI, that can interact with us in completely natural ways.

The OniStep AI isn't restricted to Unity either, a glance on the developer's site it looks like the AI is trained on everything from Canva to GIMP. It supports multiple languages and creates bespoke tutorials on command.

