Up your copywriting game with this course

Copywriting is an art form. It can make or break sales when it comes to marketing a product. So why not make sure you're at the top of your game with Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019? It's on sale for 94 per cent off the $199 MSRP at just $10.99 today.

From crafting the perfect headline to learning exact formulas that will help prevent writer's block, Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sell in 2019 will set you up as a copywriting pro. This online course includes seven hours of training that you can access at any time. That's right, you can improve your copywriting game from the comfort of your couch whenever you feel like it.

Beginners are welcome, as this course covers copywriting basics, persuasion tactics and hitting the right tones among many other essential copywriting skills. Whether you're hoping to up your copywriting game for your website, email or social media, the intricacies and differences of every type of copywriting are also covered within these 66 lectures.

