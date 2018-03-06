Upgrade yourself with the new issue of Computer Arts

It's that time of the month: the new issue of Computer Arts magazine is on sale now. This issue puts the spotlight on careers, with a special report that aims to help you upgrade yourself. It offers advice for identifying where your skills gaps are and shows you how to pinpoint what employers are looking for, to help you get a step closer to your dream job, no matter what that might be.

In the Projects section, the team goes behind the scenes on groundbreaking new design work. This issue, there's a closer look at Baxter and Bailey's colourful rebrand for the OUP's Education division, and Wieden + Kennedy NY's irreverent interpretation of online dating for OkCupid. Plus, the team visited Here Design to find out how it brings together thinkers, writers and makers to create design magic.

Find out how Wieden+Kennedy NY put a sweet spin on online dating for OkCupid

Each month, the Computer Arts team gets top designers' views on the topics on everyone's minds. In issue #277, CBA Paris' Anne Henry offers her thoughts on how larger brands can connect with the new wave of more socially conscious consumers, and The Other Box founder Roshni Goyate explains why the diversity problem in the design industry doesn't have a quick fix.

Finally, the community critiques Pentagram's new identity for Mills & Boon – is it hot stuff or a little limp? For a sneak peek inside the issue, use the arrow icons to flick through the image below.

Image 1 of 4 The team catch up with Jonathan Zawada Image 2 of 4 Get your nose into the best indie mags around Image 3 of 4 All the best new branding and graphic design projects Image 4 of 4 Studio insights from Here Design

