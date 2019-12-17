Wacom Intuos Pro drops to lowest price of the year

Been waiting for a cheap pen tablet? Your patience has been rewarded. Wacom has dropped its Intuos Pro (Medium) tablet to just $299.99 – and is throwing in a free 2-month subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud Photography Plan to sweeten the deal.

This is the cheapest price we've seen on the medium pen tablet this year – and this offer is not going to stick around long. Over Black Friday you could pick one up for $328.99, and if you decided to hold out for a better offer your patience has been rewarded. Right now you can get an extra $30 off – taking the total discount to $80. Not bad at all.

Not sure if the Wacom Intuos Pro is the right tablet for you? Check out our guide to the best drawing tablet in 2020 for an in-depth look at your options.

Wacom Intuos Pro creative pen tablet (medium) + 2 months Adobe CC Photography Plan: $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

$80 off: For the lowest price on this pen tablet that we've seen over the festive period, head to Best Buy. Plus, get a free two-month subscription to the Adobe CC Photography Plan (that's Photoshop and Lightroom) when you register your new Wacom.

Wacom Intuos Pro (medium) + 2 months Adobe CC Photography Plan: £329 £289 at Wex

Save £40: The deals aren't quite as good on the other side of the pond, but artists in the UK can still get a good saving on the medium Wacom Intuos Pro right now at Wex. And you can get the 2-month subscription to Photoshop and Lightroom thrown in too.

It's not super clear how to redeem the Adobe CC offer on the Best Buy site (read: it's not mentioned at all). That's because this part of the offer is being fulfilled via Wacom itself. For a limited time across the festive period, you can get a two-month subscription to the Photography Plan when you register any new Wacom tablet (more details of how to redeem the deal here).

It's a great way to get started creating digital art immediately with your new pen tablet, but if you need apps such as Illustrator too, you might need to subscribe to the full Creative Cloud suite.

