Does Walt Disney World's new logo contain Mickey Mouse ears?

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and while that may be a couple of years away yet, plans are already in full swing for the world's most magical celebration. As well as organising parties a-plenty, Walt Disney World has revealed a brand new logo design to commemorate the event.

Magic is clearly what the company was after, and there's no doubt this new anniversary logo fits the bill perfectly. Featuring glittering pastel rainbow colours enclosed in a silhouette of Cinderella's castle, the logo features a cut-out number 50 and reads underneath 'The World's Most Magical Celebration'. And there's perhaps a hint of Mickey Mouse ears in the '0' and half of the '5', if you turn your head in a certain way. That '0' seems so round we can't help but think this was intentional.

The logo has a slightly retro feel about it, largely due to the castle moving away from its modern 3D-style design, which has clearly distinguishable features, and hinting back towards the 1995 block castle logo (probably its best-known design). It's a nice touch, and gives the logo a fitting sense of nostalgia.

The 50th anniversary logo gives a nod to Walt Disney's classic 1995 design (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

As always, the design has been met with mixed opinions from the online community, with some for the new look:

I gotta admit, I like the logo design for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. It does bring out the shine factor a little bit ✨ pic.twitter.com/psLjZmooyFAugust 26, 2019

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary logo revealed and it looks amazing!!!! @MickeyViewsAugust 25, 2019

And others not quite so convinced:

Whether you like the new design or not, there's no denying it's got a certain amount of charm to it. Or are we just being blinded by all the glitter?

