Is this what the new Washington Football Team logo will look like?

When Washington's NFL team announced that it would be dropping its 'Redskins' name last week, we were surprised by the rather uninspired replacement moniker: Washington Football Team. Thankfully, that name is only temporary, with the team opting to take its time before embarking on a final rebrand.

Fans have been speculating over what name Washington Football Team might eventually adopt, and it seems there's a clear favourite. In a poll by NBC Sports (below), nearly 72% of the vote went to 'Red Wolves'. Some fans are so keen on the name that they've mocked up their own logo concepts, with some impressive results (check out our logo design guide for more inspiration).

The debate continues...Which of these names do you like best?July 14, 2020

According to NBC Sports, the team could face a few hurdles if it goes for 'Red Wolves', since the rights for that name are currently held by Arkansas State, meaning that the process would at least "take a while". Still, perhaps that explains the decision to opt for a temporary name in the meantime.

The temporary logo is a little uninspiring (Image credit: Washington Football Team)

If the team does manage to bag the 'Red Wolves' name, it'll also need a killer wolf-themed logo. We doubt many would be unhappy if it ended up looking like some of the brilliant fan-designed concepts currently doing the rounds online. One thing's for sure – they're all a little more exciting than the placeholder 'Washington Football Team' logo (above). Here are some of our favourites:

The end is near....here’s another logo 🐺 #HTTR #redwolves DC Sports Experience A photo posted by @dcsportsxp on Jul 12, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Logo Anatomy of Redwolves logo (w/ leaders) pic.twitter.com/6xnlWbnKVNJuly 26, 2020

This is clean. #Redwolves (Via @gizmo3squire IG) pic.twitter.com/CmyiLBZIQwJuly 22, 2020

Washington Redwolves - Logo ConceptFor the future of the "Washington Football Team", I wanted to share my inspiration of what I have come up with for the team.I present to you the "Washington Redwolves."Enjoy!Read more at: https://t.co/qW7FP1dxzF pic.twitter.com/EhgdswM0wRJuly 27, 2020

With all the talk of Redwolves logos, not many people are doing secondary logos. Well here are some ideas. A clawed W that shows the Washington monument. And a DC logo with a wolf logo next to a moon. pic.twitter.com/dw3udS9T5UJuly 22, 2020

More logo concepts 🐺 #RedWolves #HTTR DC Sports Experience A photo posted by @dcsportsxp on Jul 11, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

