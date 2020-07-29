Topics

Is this what the new Washington Football Team logo will look like?

We're loving these 'Red Wolves' concepts.

Washington Football Team
When Washington's NFL team announced that it would be dropping its 'Redskins' name last week, we were surprised by the rather uninspired replacement moniker: Washington Football Team. Thankfully, that name is only temporary, with the team opting to take its time before embarking on a final rebrand. 

Fans have been speculating over what name Washington Football Team might eventually adopt, and it seems there's a clear favourite. In a poll by NBC Sports (below), nearly 72% of the vote went to 'Red Wolves'. Some fans are so keen on the name that they've mocked up their own logo concepts, with some impressive results (check out our logo design guide for more inspiration). 

According to NBC Sports, the team could face a few hurdles if it goes for 'Red Wolves', since the rights for that name are currently held by Arkansas State, meaning that the process would at least "take a while". Still, perhaps that explains the decision to opt for a temporary name in the meantime.

Washington Football Team logo

The temporary logo is a little uninspiring  (Image credit: Washington Football Team)

If the team does manage to bag the 'Red Wolves' name, it'll also need a killer wolf-themed logo. We doubt many would be unhappy if it ended up looking like some of the brilliant fan-designed concepts currently doing the rounds online. One thing's for sure – they're all a little more exciting than the placeholder 'Washington Football Team' logo (above). Here are some of our favourites:

