The Face Mask Store: Get the perfect face covering in Amazon's brand new store

Amazon has just unveiled The Face Mask Store, its one-stop shop for customers to get all types, styles and sizes of face masks, quickly and safely.

This will come as great news for people venturing out of lockdown, with the UK government recently making wearing a face mask in shops mandatory. We've been pretty hot on where to buy the best face masks in the UK, not to mention where to buy a face mask for people further afield and the best kids face masks out there, but the fact that the online retail giant is getting involved is definitely welcome news.

The Face Mask Store is designed to help customers find and buy the most suitable face mask for them and their family. We've had a look and from what we've seen so far, it looks great. There are handy search filters so you can focus on reusable, disposable, certified, or PPE face masks. You can also filter by pack size (less than 10, 10-50 and more than 50), which is a simple yet useful feature if you want to buy in bulk.

And, of course, Amazon Prime subscribers will be treated to free delivery on all their face mask purchases (sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial here). Here's some of the best savings we found in The Face Mask Store...

Best reusable face mask | £12.99 | £11.47 at Amazon

Save £1.43: This is a 100% cotton, multi-use black face mask with a cool NASA logo. Machine washable, it's meant to be used again and again.

Best disposable face mask: £20.43 | £16.34 at Amazon

Save £4.09: This is the best price we could find on a pack of 50 disposable face masks in The Face Mask Store. Made of Nylon, they are comfortable and work out at about 32 pence a mask. View Deal

Best medical face mask: £20.99 | 17.99 at Amazon

Save £3.00: These masks offer three layers, and 98% bacterial filtration. And right now you can get a pack of 50 and save yourself a few pounds. View Deal

Best PPE face mask: £52.89 | £49.99 at Amazon

Save 5%: These breathable face masks offer low breathing resistance to reduce heat and moisture, and the pack includes 20 masks made of melt-blown fabric.View Deal

