Weta shares its secrets in 3D World Issue 225 – out now!

The latest issue of 3D World is out now, and it's packed with 44 pages of 3D and VFX tips and tutorials, tool tests and pro insights.

Not only does the new issue of 3D World reveal the secrets behind Weta's War for the Planet of the Apes movie VFX, but we also bring you a tutorial on creating your own simian masterpiece, answer your CG questions in our Q&A section, review the latest gear and offer you a free Nuke facial tracking video course!

Sculpt a monkey in the new issue of 3D World

Learn how to create your very own simian renders, with our step-by-step tutorial, where you will discover how to complete everything from initial modelling, through sculpting, to final compositing.

Creating Tethered worlds for PS4

Get some top tips on world building for games

Plus in this practical feature you will see how the team put together this gorgeously rich gaming environment, for Tethered, using both ZBrush and UnrealEngine.

