Win an access-all-areas pass to Vertex!

Our debut CG event Vertex is now just six weeks away, so we thought we'd celebrate by giving you the chance to win a ticket to Vertex for you and a friend.

Held at Olympia, London on Tuesday 13 March 2018, there's plenty to whet CG appetites.

You can't afford to miss our burgeoning schedule of top speakers, including Chaos Group Labs director Chris Nichols, Digital Domain founder Scott Ross and Allegorithmic founder Dr Sebastien Deguy.

And if that wasn't enough, how about masterclasses in game art from Creative Assembly's Danny Sweeney, digital doubles from The Mill's Adam Dewhirst and VR sculpting from Glen Southern. Find out more about the workshops in our article New year, new skills: learn new tricks at Vertex.

Plus you'll be able to explore the latest tech developments in the expo hall, get inspired at our panel and join our networking drinks, and finally utilise our recruitment fair to take your career to the next level.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning a ticket for you and a friend is answer a simple question on our competition page. Good luck!

For more about the event, check out our article Why Vertex is a must for CG artists and browse the Vertex event website.

Read more: