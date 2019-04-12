Win tickets to generate NYC: The top event for web designers

If web design and/or development is your thing, you don't want to miss generate, the leading web conference, which returns to New York on 24 April. Today we're giving away three pairs of All Access generate tickets to six lucky winners, who will be chosen at random on Wednesday 17 April 2019.

About generate NYC

Event Venue: TKP New York Conference Center

TKP New York Conference Center After Party: The Terrace YOTEL, New York

The Terrace YOTEL, New York Date: April 24-25, 2019

generate NYC will take place on 25-25 April 2019. Head to the TKP New York Conference Center for two days of inspirational workshops and talks, plus plenty of networking opportunities with like-minded web designers and developers.

Choose from a one-day workshop pass, conference day ticket or go all out with a two-day All Access Pass to get the best from all our amazing speakers. The schedule includes a keynote session from Josh Clark, who will tell you why 'AI is your new design material', and Jen Simmons explaining why 'Everything you know about web design just changed'.

Day one: Workshops (24 April)

Benefit from a day long-long session, allowing you to dive into the detail on your chosen subject. Choose from a menu of three great workshops:

Workshop 1: Advanced CSS for Modern Applications with Miriam Suzanne

Advanced CSS for Modern Applications with Miriam Suzanne Workshop 2: Objet-Oriented UX: Simplify your pixels ad your process with Sophia Prater

Objet-Oriented UX: Simplify your pixels ad your process with Sophia Prater Workshop 3: Making Design Systems Work with Ben Callahan and Kasey Bonifacio

Day two: Conference (25 April)

Gain insight into the new trends and technologies that are impacting the web design industry through our series of talks by leading experts. Plus enjoy plenty of opportunities to network with likeminded professionals, make new friends and catch up with old ones.



Sessions include:

Josh Clark - Keynote: AI Is Your New Design Material

AI Is Your New Design Material Miriam Suzanne: Dynamic CSS: Layouts & Beyond

Dynamic CSS: Layouts & Beyond Sam Richard (Google): Design System Magic with Houdini

Design System Magic with Houdini Irene Pereyra: Getting Personal Projects Made

Getting Personal Projects Made Sophia Prater: UX For Lizard Brains – why humans are confused and what we can do about it

UX For Lizard Brains – why humans are confused and what we can do about it Adekunle Oduye: Rapid Prototyping with Gatsby

Rapid Prototyping with Gatsby Aaron Irizarry: Groundwork: Building Foundations for High Performing Teams

Groundwork: Building Foundations for High Performing Teams Jen Simmons – Closing Keynote: Everything You Know About Web Design Just Changed

Following these sessions the conference day closes with a networking after party at the super-stylish Terrace YOTEL, New York.

For more information and to book passes to generate NYC please visit www.generateconf.com