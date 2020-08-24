Bold new Wonder Woman logo soars above the rest

Like pretty much every film planned for release 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 has faced huge delays thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But fans were treated to a trailer during Saturday's virtual DC FanDome event, as well as a brilliant new logo to commemorate the character's 80th anniversary next year.

Revealed by director Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman actresses Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter (who played the character on TV in the 1970s), the new logo (below) features Wonder Woman's classic blue and red colours, with the intersecting sections of the letter 'W' forming a silhouette of the character in profile.

The iconic new logo (Image credit: DC)

The elegant logo manages to look both clean and contemporary, while paying tribute to the character's comic book roots with the bold, two-tone aesthetic. Along with the static version, the official Wonder Woman Twitter account shared a beautifully animated version (below).

Next year marks 80 years of @DCWonderWoman, our Champion of Truth and Warrior for Peace. Check out the official anniversary logo that was just revealed at #DCFanDome, and get ready to celebrate in 2021! #DCWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/yHnK6nv96iAugust 22, 2020

Some fans took to Reddit to share their love for the new design. "It's so simple yet wonderful," one gushed, while another described it as "extremely elegant graphic design". We think it's a suitably bold and empowering logo for a character like Wonder Woman, and in today's world of dark and gritty superhero movie design, it's refreshing to see a logo that wears its character's colours so proudly.

While it isn't clear exactly where the new logo will appear, we've no doubt DC has lots planned for Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary next year – and we expect whatever it has up its sleeve to come emblazoned with the iconic new design.

Wonder Woman isn't the only DC character to get a new logo this month. Just before DC FanDome, we were treated to a brand new design for the upcoming new Batman film, and it looks bloody good (literally).

