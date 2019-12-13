Topics

XBox Series X design spawns savage memes

By

Microsoft's monolithic new console is causing a stir.

The Xbox Series X has been unveiled, and the design is already getting some serious heat on social media. Specs-wise, you can't knock it – this thing is four times more powerful than the Xbox One X – but the design of the console is something else. Microsoft has gone for a mighty, monolithic design that deviates pretty considerably from what we're used to. See it being unveiled below.

While we'd expect kickback on any major new tech release, the memes this time are particularly brutal. Comparisons are coming in thick and fast. Is it a fridge-freezer? 

An aside here: we're not quite sure of the actual size, but we're assuming it's not quite this big.

Others are getting more of a Spongebob vibe.

Alternatively, if you're looking for an expensive coffee table, today could be your lucky day. 

Others have wondered if Microsoft got its inspiration from old-school PC towers.

Whatever you think of the design of the new Xbox Series X, we think Charleyy Hodson has probably best summed up the situation – because let's face it, if it's really as good as it seems, we're all going to buy one anyway when it comes out (the release date is yet to be announced).

