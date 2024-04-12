Get free Soundcore earbuds (worth $99) when you buy XREAL Air 2 Pro glassess

We've only dipped our toes into the water when it comes to smart glasses, but as far as wearable tech goes this summer, we don't think you'll find a better deal than this one on the XREAL Air 2 Pro AR smart glasses, which for $449, will bag you a pair of Soundcore Liberty 4 noise-cancelling earbuds included for free until April 23.
If you aren't familiar with display glasses, they're different to smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta specs in that they don't record your adventures, but bring a large display to your face instead (similarly to the Lenovo Glasses T1). This is a great way for those who travel to experience the immersion of a monitor without having to actually bring one abroad, making it a must-have travel accessory for creatives.
Today's best deal on AR display glasses
<a href="https://us.shop.xreal.com/products/xreal-air-2-pro" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XREAL Air 2 Pro glasses + Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds
Was: $449
Now: $449 with free earbuds
Save: $99
Overview: A great device for gamers who travel, the XREAL Air 2 Pro's are compatible with almost any USB-C device, including laptops, gaming consoles, and your phone - but if you want to use it with HDMI devices like an <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/deals/best-xbox-series-x-prices" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">Xbox Series X or <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/deals/pre-order-ps5-now" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">PlayStation 5 then you'll need to invest in the XREAL Beam which serves as a hub between the AR glasses and your devices. It has two 1080p OLED displays, one for each eye, and electrochromic film dims the surrounding areas.
Key features: Display size: up to 330 inches | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz|Resolution: 1080p HD| Field of view: 46 degrees |Prescription lenses available: Yes| Connectivity: USB-C display port | Weight: 2.6 ounces (75 grams) | Accessories: Light shield, travel case, cleaning cloth, 3 x nose pads, detachable USB-C cable
Release date: November 2023
Price history: XREAL released two new products in November during its rebrand, the XREAL Air 2 and Air 2 Pro glasses. The Air 2 retails for $399, and the Pro model for $449. This deal won't save you any money on the glasses themselves, but offers free earbuds worth $99.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXREAL-Ultimate-Electrochromic-Compatible-SteamDeck%2Fdp%2FB0CHVQWW4P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $449
Review consensus: XREAL used to be known as Nreal, but changed its name after a rebrand. We previously reviewed the <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/news/nreal-air-ar-glasses" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">Nreal Air specs last April, and our reviewer found them to be "incredibly immersive" for gaming, blending the virtual and physical spaces by being seethrough and acting as a projection between your gaming session and the real world.