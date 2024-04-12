Get free Soundcore earbuds (worth $99) when you buy XREAL Air 2 Pro glassess

We've only dipped our toes into the water when it comes to smart glasses, but as far as wearable tech goes this summer, we don't think you'll find a better deal than this one on the XREAL Air 2 Pro AR smart glasses, which for $449, will bag you a pair of Soundcore Liberty 4 noise-cancelling earbuds included for free until April 23.

If you aren't familiar with display glasses, they're different to smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta specs in that they don't record your adventures, but bring a large display to your face instead (similarly to the Lenovo Glasses T1). This is a great way for those who travel to experience the immersion of a monitor without having to actually bring one abroad, making it a must-have travel accessory for creatives.

The Liberty 4 NC earbuds from Soundcore are excellent noise-cancelling headphones which when paired with the XREAL Air 2 Pro's can offer the ultimate theatre experience. We think this is a game-changer for gamers who travel, and the blackening light-shield cover on the glasses makes them blend in as sunglasses for your vacation aesthetic, and look a bit less silly than most other smart glasses.

We'll be honest, this deal is only worth it if you're interested in saving $99 by owning both the glasses and wireless earbuds. If you're willing to try out the first generation XREAL Air AR glasses instead, there's a great deal on Amazon right now with $80 off, bringing the price to just $299 for these smart glasses.

Today's best deal on AR display glasses

<a href="https://us.shop.xreal.com/products/xreal-air-2-pro" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">XREAL Air 2 Pro glasses + Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds

Was: $449

Now: $449 with free earbuds

Save: $99 Overview: A great device for gamers who travel, the XREAL Air 2 Pro's are compatible with almost any USB-C device, including laptops, gaming consoles, and your phone - but if you want to use it with HDMI devices like an <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/deals/best-xbox-series-x-prices" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">Xbox Series X or <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/deals/pre-order-ps5-now" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">PlayStation 5 then you'll need to invest in the XREAL Beam which serves as a hub between the AR glasses and your devices. It has two 1080p OLED displays, one for each eye, and electrochromic film dims the surrounding areas. Key features: Display size: up to 330 inches | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz|Resolution: 1080p HD| Field of view: 46 degrees |Prescription lenses available: Yes| Connectivity: USB-C display port | Weight: 2.6 ounces (75 grams) | Accessories: Light shield, travel case, cleaning cloth, 3 x nose pads, detachable USB-C cable Release date: November 2023 Price history: XREAL released two new products in November during its rebrand, the XREAL Air 2 and Air 2 Pro glasses. The Air 2 retails for $399, and the Pro model for $449. This deal won't save you any money on the glasses themselves, but offers free earbuds worth $99. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXREAL-Ultimate-Electrochromic-Compatible-SteamDeck%2Fdp%2FB0CHVQWW4P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $449 Review consensus: XREAL used to be known as Nreal, but changed its name after a rebrand. We previously reviewed the <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/news/nreal-air-ar-glasses" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="us.shop.xreal.com"">Nreal Air specs last April, and our reviewer found them to be "incredibly immersive" for gaming, blending the virtual and physical spaces by being seethrough and acting as a projection between your gaming session and the real world.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on XREAL AR display glasses in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.