Sadly, recent years has seen the decline of native bees in the UK but thankfully, there's companies such as TruBee keeping the bees buzzing. Founded by Mr and Mrs. Smith, their products capture the essence of a particular region and season. These 'free-range' bees are in places where they can forage tulip poplar, fruit blossoms and black locust in the spring, then feast on wildflowers, herbs and clover in the summer.

Their latest product is a 9oz of premium raw honey in an Italian glass ice wine bottle, with the top and neck of the bottle hand dipped in pure, unbleached beeswax. Every bottle's seal looks a little different, but every bottle of honey is delicious.

The closure is a classic, one-piece 't-top' that doesn't require a corkscrew and easily can be popped on and off after the beeswax seal is broken. Producing this kind of packaging and saving the planet at the same time makes TruBee our kind of company!

