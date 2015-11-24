This pizza-style wrapping paper is a slice of genius

Gift Coutoure specialise in food-themed wrapping paper

On the hunt for an alternative to traditional wrapping paper this Christmas? Look no further, the designers behind Gift Coutoure have created this paper that looks exactly like a pepporoni pizza and comes complete with its own box and labels.

Sarah Fay and Justin Colt designed the paper that looks good enough to eat, and is the latest in Gift Coutoure's food wrapping line. Their previous steak slice and cheesburger designs were runaway hits, so this pizza packaging is a welcome addition to the range.

On the product's Kickstarter page you can watch the wrapping paper in action and help the design duo meet their target. With each sheet measuring 24" by 18", the pattern is sure to be popular over the holidays. Get a taste of what's to come with the images below...

This wrapping paper looks like the real deal in a pizza box

Each set comes with two realistic sheets

The Earth-friendly paper is FSC certified

An acid-free finish keeps your presents nice and safe

Gift Coutoure keep cotsts down by using a locoal NYC printer

