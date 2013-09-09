Uncanny collages of aerial and fashion photography

Fashion and landscapes collide in new photography series

Here's an unexpected photography series. Combining beautiful shots of a variety of landscapes with close-up, detailed fashion snaps, photographer Joseph Ford has created a gorgeous mash-up of two very different worlds.

The Brighton-based photographer showcased his aerial shots to art director Stephanie Buisseret and stylist Mario Faundez at Paris streetwear magazine, WAD. It was then that the idea to create appropriate combinations of color, fabric and lighting to produce near seamless transitions from photo to photo.

As sleeves morph into city streets and folded jumpers recreate desert curves, it's an inspiring series of photos. It should come as no surprise then that they were selected for the Association of Photographers Awards in the UK and received an Honorable Mention in the International Photography Awards.

[via This is Colossal]

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Have you come across an inspiring photography series? Let us know in the comments box below!