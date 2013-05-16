Download this free book on photography today

PhotoWhoa is a brilliant blog that curates the latest books, DVDs, Photoshop actions and other products to help you improve your photography. Now they've put together their own ebook, Beauty Collective Vol 1, providing advice and insights from leading beauty, glamour and fashion photographers - and it's free to download!

"The Beauty Collective was the result of many hours interviewing top photographers such as Zim Killgore and Anthony Neste about their process and how they achieve their unique looks," explains PhotoWhoa team member Freddy Martine. "We did this to help our audience learn what it takes to make great work."

You can see the free ebook and download your own copy here.

