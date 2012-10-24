Behance and Pantone launch colour-focused portfolio site

Attentive readers of Creative Bloq will be familiar with Behance, the popular online platform for showcasing creative work. What you may not know is that Behance also powers portfolio display for thousands of other websites, including AdWeek and RISD.
Now Behance has teamed up with Pantone - the company which has set the standard for colour matching in the graphic arts community since 1963 - to create a new, free service.
Pantone Canvas lets designers showcase and promote their work through digital portfolios, to connect with other creatives and potential clients worldwide.
Most significantly - and as you'd expect from Pantone - it's the first network built on the Behance platform with the ability to filter projects by colour.
Creatives who sign up will be able to share their portfolios on the professional networking site LinkedIn and on Behance.
There are also added opportunities for exposure, as Pantone will be curating and promoting the most innovative work on its own website, and via its social media channels.
There are already some great portfolios on the site - we particularly liked the work of Loulou & Tummie, Oscar Ramos and The Garage.
What do you think of Pantone Canvas? Will you be signing up? Let us know in the comments!
