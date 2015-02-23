Buy Practical Painter now

From taking your first steps in sketching and drawing, to painting stunning images in the medium of your choice, we'll help you get better at creating art.

In Practical Painter magazine you'll learn new techniques in oils, watercolours and acrylics, and discover new ways to paint faces, creatures and stunning portraits.

View a sampler of this fantastic 146-page magazine below:

What's inside:

In-depth tuition : World-class artists share their skills and knowledge in easy-to-follow steps.

: World-class artists share their skills and knowledge in easy-to-follow steps. Drawing advice : 20 pages of drawing skills, from getting your values right to conquering how to draw hands!

: 20 pages of drawing skills, from getting your values right to conquering how to draw hands! Core art tools : The pros and cons of using pastels, pencils, watercolours and more.

: The pros and cons of using pastels, pencils, watercolours and more. Inside artist studios : We take a look inside the tool kits and working spaces of professional artists.

: We take a look inside the tool kits and working spaces of professional artists. FREE DISC featuring videos, workshop files and more!

featuring videos, workshop files and more! Featured workshop artists include Donato Giancola, James Gurney, Wylie Beckert, Dan Dos Santos, Cynthia Sheppard, Annie Stegg, and many more!

Head over to MyFavouriteMagazines.com NOW to buy your copy – with demand certain to be high, make sure you act quickly to avoid disappointment!