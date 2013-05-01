DIY kit brings screen printing to the masses

Try your hand at screen printing with this uber helpful DIY kit

Sometimes, the limitations of digital software can really get in the way of your work. More traditional methods such as screen printing are becoming more and more popular, as creatives opt for a more hands-on approach to their work. Want to get involved? Look no further, as this DIY kit has everything to get you started.

Whether it's posters or T-shirts you want to print, the folks at Print Liberation have them both covered with two specific kits. Containing tools such as French paper, big squeegees, pallets, mesh screens for printing detailed artwork, as well as the DIY Print Shop Signature Blue table top press.

This is the perfect start-up kit for any budding screen printer. Containing everything you could need, all you need to bring along is your inspiration, imagination and creative hands. We expect to see a load of striking screen prints after this!

For more information, head to the DIY print shop.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you created anything impressive with screenprinting? Share your experiences in the comments box below!